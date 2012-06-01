* Lack of trade credit cover "extremely alarming"- Greek
retailers
* Atradius, No.2 trade insurer, says halts new Greek
business
By Karolina Tagaris and Myles Neligan
ATHENS/LONDON, June 1 The decision by trade
insurers this week to stop covering exporters shipping to Greece
could have "alarming" consequences, exacerbating shortages and
pushing up prices for consumers, the country's retail federation
said on Friday.
"Insurance companies contribute significantly to the
creation of a climate of security and trust in the market," the
ESEE retail lobby said.
"This development has extremely alarming - if not
catastrophic - consequences for trade and domestic industry," it
said, adding that imports of raw materials and machinery would
be worst affected.
ESEE's warning came as the world's second-biggest trade
credit insurer, Atradius, said it too had stopped covering new
Greek export shipments due to fears debt-laden Greece could be
forced out of the euro.
"While we will not cover supplies to new buyers in Greece, we
continue to cover the trade credit risk with regard to selected
existing buyers of our customers," Atradius said in an e-mailed
statement late on Thursday.
Euler Hermes, the No.1 trade credit insurer, halted cover
for new Greek exports on Wednesday, while third-ranked Coface
did so last November.
Trade credit insurers cover exporters against the risk of
not getting paid, and its withdrawal from Greece could make it
harder for manufacturers there to source imported raw materials,
insurance brokers have said.
"If our estimates are confirmed there will be further price
increases on industrial products, fuel, food and drugs," ESEE
said.
"Shortages on shelves are already evident, as is the risk of
the domestic market collapsing."
The move by Euler Hermes and its rivals reflects mounting
fears that Greece could vote parties opposed to spending cuts
agreed as part of a European bailout deal into power in its June
17 general election, hastening a euro exit.
That would force companies there to revert to the drachma,
which would likely fall sharply against the single currency to
reflect Greece's fiscal crisis, making it harder for Greek
importers to pay euro-denominated invoices.
Greek importers and exporters alike are finding it difficult
to do business with foreigners, the ESEE federation added,
predicting that about 200,000 small-sized companies will be
affected the most.
Greece imported 45.6 billion euros worth of goods last year,
more than double the 20.2 billion it exported, according to
International Monetary Fund figures.
Insurance brokers say trade credit insurers have been
gradually tightening terms for Greek export business for months
in response to increasingly lengthy payment delays.
Companies within or financially dependent on Greece's
cash-strapped state sector are seen as particularly high-risk,
and some have offered to pay overseas suppliers in government
bonds rather than cash, according to one broker source.
