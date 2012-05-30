FRANKFURT/LONDON May 29 Euler Hermes,
the world's biggest trade insurer, has suspended cover for
exporters shipping to Greece amid fears the debt-laden nation
could be forced out of the euro, hindering Greek importers'
ability to pay their bills.
"Euler Hermes has decided no longer to cover deliveries to
Greece for the foreseeable future," a Euler Hermes spokesman
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Contracts already in force will be honoured, but no new
Greek business will be underwritten, the spokesman said, adding
that the insurer would reconsider "as soon as the situation
improves."
Euler Hermes, which insures exporters against the risk of
not getting paid, had warned last week that it might restrict
cover for Greece-bound exports.
The company, majority-owned by German insurer Allianz
, insured export deals worth 702 billion euros ($880.03
billion) last year, making it the world's biggest trade insurer
after Atradius and Coface.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Myles Neligan; editing by Huw
Jones)