* Insurance prices out of line with investment returns - Swiss Re

* Industry needs to "give up hope" of quick rate rises - Hiscox

By Myles Neligan

MONACO, Sept 12 Depressed investment returns could help bring a long-awaited upturn in insurance rates by forcing the sector to set prices that deliver a reasonable profit margin, executives gathered at the industry's biggest annual conference said.

Insurers have historically been able to withstand weak prices by relying on strong returns from their investment portfolio to make up for a poor underwriting performance.

But with rates on risk-free assets remaining at historic lows for longer than expected, and with volatile financial markets precluding a move into higher-yielding investments, the sector now may have no choice but to raise its prices.

"Current prices are not compatible with the yields we see," Christian Mumenthaler, designate head of reinsurance at Swiss Re , told Reuters.

"What we have been observing is that some of our clients have not assumed current (interest) rates -- there was hope in their pricing, but at some stage you have to face reality."

Insurance and reinsurance prices have been falling for most of the last four years, weighed by stiff competition between companies holding abundant supplies of capital.

A record-breaking $70 billion in catastrophe claims during the first half, driven by the March 11 Japanese earthquake and tsunami, had fuelled hopes of a strong upturn as financially weaker players retrenched, easing competitive pressures.

But executives attending the industry's annual get-together in Monte Carlo this week say they now expect any upturn to be confined to catastrophe-related business, with the rest of the market likely to remain flat.

Swiss Re, the world's No. 2 reinsurer, on Monday cited depressed investment returns as a key factor behind its more bullish projection of a "modest, broad market turn", describing record low interest rates as the "biggest shock" for the industry in the last three years.

ABANDON HOPE

Most insurers and reinsurers have held out against raising their prices in the hope that rates, slashed during the 2008 financial crisis, would quickly return to more normal levels.

But a growing realisation that any significant increase could be another two years away as governments grapple with a persistently weak economy could soon force them to capitulate.

"People need to give up hope and have a realisation that we could be in a low interest rate world for some time, and then work out how pricing in our industry needs to adjust," said Stuart Bridges, chief financial officer of Bermuda-based insurer and reinsurer Hiscox .

The industry's investment performance is being further undermined by unexpectedly high inflation, putting it under added pressure to review their prices.

But executives say that until rates improve, they have little option but to accept weaker returns, as their financial obligations to policyholders forces them to adopt a highly conservative approach to investment management.

"We've got over 50 bln stg of assets under management we'd have to move a lot of that into a different class with a different risk profile to generate an improved return, and we're just not going to do that," said Lloyd's of London chief executive Richard Ward.

"In this environment it's right to be conservative, you've got to keep that portfolio there to meet the claims as they come in, and we do have a fair number of claims." (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)