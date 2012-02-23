* RSA misses div growth expectations, shares down 3.7 pct
* Allianz keeps div unchanged, Swiss Re dividend up 9 pct
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Feb 23 RSA said on
Thursday it would raise its 2011 dividend by a "prudent" 4
percent due to tough market conditions, inviting unflattering
comparisons with rivals Allianz and Swiss Re
.
RSA, Britain's biggest commercial insurer, said it had been
cautious because persistently low interest rates were weighing
on its investment income, disappointing analysts who had
forecast a rise of 5.2 percent in a company poll.
Investors have been scrutinising insurers' 2011 dividends
amid worries that weak investment returns, hefty natural
disaster claims, and writedowns on European sovereign debt last
year might sap their ability to pay out while keeping their
capital reserves high enough.
But Germany's Allianz, the European leader, kept its annual
dividend unchanged even though a jump in catastrophe claims and
hefty impairments on distressed Greek debt holdings halved its
net profit.
The move, which analysts take as a sign of Allianz's
confidence in its future earnings potential, boosted the
proportion of its 2011 profit that will be handed to
shareholders --the so-called payout ratio -- to over 80 percent.
Separately, Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurer,
raised its dividend by 9 percent after its 2011 profit trebled
thanks to a release of cash set aside in prior years against
claims that did not materialise.
RSA's plan to keep its dividend in check will bring its
payout ratio and dividend yield, historically among the highest
in the European sector, more closely into line with its
competitors. The move partly reflects RSA's more downbeat
assessment of its growth prospects, analysts said.
"If your earnings are under pressure, you don't want your
payout ratio to start spiralling upwards, and in the medium
term, I think they want to try and bring it down a little," said
Joy Ferneyhough at Espirito Santo Bank in London, who calculates
that RSA's dividend yield is still more than 50 percent higher
than Allianz's.
"One of the bull cases has always been that it's got this
big fat yield, and it's nice and steady, but that now has
changed because of the economic environment."
Axa and Zurich Financial Services, the other leading
European insurers to have reported 2011 results so far, last
week also sought to reassure investors with unchanged dividends.
Shares in RSA were down 3.7 percent at 1210 GMT, making them
the second-steepest faller in the Stoxx 600 European insurance
share index, which was up 0.32 percent. Allianz and
Swiss Re were up 0.8 percent and 2.9 percent.
RSA on Thursday also named Richard Houghton, finance chief
at U.S. insurer Aspen, as its new chief financial officer.
The appointment clears the way for outgoing CFO George
Culmer, recruited to the same role at bailed-out lender Lloyds
Banking Group in November, to leave the insurer in
May.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; additional reporting by Maria
Sheahan in Frankfurt and Catherine Bosley in Zurich; Editing by
Will Waterman)