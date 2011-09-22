* Favorability ratings rise after Hurricane Irene
* Most have yet to file a claim
* Survey of just over 1,000 people Sept. 12-15
By Ben Berkowitz
Sept 22 The number of people in the
Northeastern United States who suffered water damage from
Hurricane Irene is more than double the number who suffered
wind damage, an Ipsos/Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Yet two weeks after the storm struck, only 6 percent of
Northeastern homeowners had contacted their insurance company
regarding that damage, the poll found.
The nationwide survey of 1,009 adults was conducted Sept.
12-15. The results are considered accurate to within 3
percentage points.
Irene, the first hurricane to make landfall in the United
States in three years, struck the mid-Atlantic region and the
Northeast part of the country Aug. 27 and 28. Estimates of
insured damage from the storm vary widely, from $1.8 billion
all the way up to $7.1 billion.
Yet there is broad agreement that Irene was much more of a
flooding event than many hurricanes, where wind damage is often
the major factor.
The Ipsos/Reuters poll found 10 percent of homeowners in
the Northeastern states had water damage, while only 4 percent
had wind damage.
While wind damage is usually standard in homeowners
insurance policies, residential flood insurance is almost
exclusively the province of the federal government's National
Flood Insurance Program.
That split can sometimes lead to confusion and delay people
in filing claims. Besides the 6 percent who said they had
already contacted their insurer, another 6 percent said they
had not and were not sure they even would.
Whether they filed claims or not, though, the Ipsos/Reuters
poll found people in the region generally thought better of
insurance companies after the storm.
Some 29 percent of respondents in the Northeast had a
"very" or "mainly" favorable opinion of homeowners insurance
companies, up from 22 percent who felt that way in a poll a
month earlier. The favorability data comes from Ipsos' monthly
"I-Rep Insurance Advisor" survey.
Nationwide, though, that sentiment remained flat from one
survey to the other.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York, editing by Matthew
Lewis)