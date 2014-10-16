BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
LONDON Oct 16 Issuance of non-life insurance linked securities will hit record levels of $9 billion by the end of this year, exceeding the previous high of $7 billion in 2007, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory (WCMA) predicted in a report on Thursday.
Issuance this year is just about $1.2 billion short of 2007 levels, said the WCMA, which expects up to $9 billion of non-life ILS issuance this year on a broader participation of investors.
The target is achievable despite a dull third quarter this year when only one transaction hit the market, WCMA, part of Willis Group Holdings, said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Freya Berry)
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.