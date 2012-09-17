* 53 pct of CFOs say companies near risk limits
* Almost one in three expects to get more aggressive
Sept 17 Half of the chief financial officers at
property insurance companies say they are near their limit for
investment risk, yet roughly a third expect to become more
aggressive in the next year, according to a study released on
Monday that underlines the challenges that low interest rates
pose to insurers.
The Towers Watson survey of 32 CFOs from North
American property and casualty companies broadly mirrors a
similar survey the consultancy conducted of life insurers this
summer, where 40 percent said they had already breached the risk
limits they had set.
Interest rates have become a preoccupation for the insurance
industry, which relies on steady long-term returns to fund its
obligations. With rates stuck at historic lows and little
prospect of change in the next few years, insurers are pushing
their limits to find sufficient returns.
Towers Watson said 53 percent of the CFOs surveyed said
their companies were "at, or near, their risk tolerance limit."
Separately, 31 percent of those surveyed said they expected to
become slightly more aggressive about investments in the next
year.
"The responses from our survey illustrate that capital
appreciation and investment income aren't sufficiently
contributing to P&C insurance company returns levels needed to
adequately please their investors," Towers Watson senior
consultant Stuart Hayes said in a statement.
Among the options many insurers are considering to boost
returns are high-yield bonds, investment-grade U.S. corporate
debt, real estate and emerging-market debt. Those were some of
the top choices of insurer chief investment officers in a
Goldman Sachs Asset Management survey released in July.