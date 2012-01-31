LONDON Jan 31 European Union sanctions on
Iran's oil trade look set to weigh on London's marine insurance
market by forcing tanker companies doing business with Iran to
insure themselves outside Europe, industry executives said.
The sanctions regime, due to take effect in July, bans
imports of Iranian oil into the EU and prohibits European
insurers from indemnifying ships carrying Iranian oil anywhere
in the world.
That will clear the way for rivals in Iran, Asia or Russia
to pick up the slack, said Andrew Bardot, executive officer of
the International Group of P&I Clubs, an association of
customer-owned ship insurers which covers 95 percent of the
world's tankers against pollution and personal injury claims.
"It doesn't stop shipowners who wish to engage in that trade
from getting insurance elsewhere," Bardot said. "At the
commercial level, there will be a loss of premium from those
fleets, and a lot of migration to other markets."
The Iranian sanctions, agreed by EU governments last week,
are aimed at putting pressure on Tehran's disputed nuclear
programme by shutting off the country's main source of foreign
income.
"Any situation like this could result in business moving to
other areas," said Neil Roberts, a senior executive at the
Lloyd's Market Association, which represents underwriters
operating in the Lloyd's of London insurance market.
London is the leading global centre for marine insurance,
accounting for 17 percent of the $8.5 billion market for hull
and machinery cover, which protects vessels against physical
damage, according to the International Union of Marine Insurers
(IUMI).
It also controls an 8 percent share of the $13 billion
market for cargo insurance, in third place behind Germany with 9
percent and Japan with 14.6 percent.
Since the United States is planning similar sanctions,
insurance business displaced from London and other European
markets is likely to end up on the books of insurers in Asia,
Latin America or Russia, executives said.
CHINA RISING
The upheaval comes as the marine insurance industry is
preparing to absorb what could be its biggest ever claims bill
-- a loss of up to $1 billion from the shipwreck of the Costa
Concordia cruise liner earlier this month.
The International Group of P&I Clubs has already suspended
business that could breach the ban, Bardot said.
The sanctions will also force European commercial insurers
providing hull and machinery cover to stop insuring tankers
carrying Iranian oil, IUMI said.
"IUMI recognises the fact that for most insurers it will
continue to be impossible to insure tankers carrying Iranian
oil," the body said in a statement.
One potential beneficiary is China, an emerging force in
marine insurance which accounts for 10 percent of hull and
machinery cover and 9 percent of the cargo market, according to
IUMI figures.
"China and India may quite easily take up the slack as they
do not like having rules imposed upon them by western powers," a
senior shipping industry source said.
Iran's biggest tanker operator NITC last year secured ship
insurance cover at home and in Asia after European providers
pulled out due to earlier sanctions.
NITC, which was privatised in 2000 and which is owned by
three Iranian pension funds, has found itself in the firing line
with the U.S. senate discussing provisions that could blacklist
the group.
Shipowners' ability to buy insurance outside established
European markets may be constrained by their banks, whose loans
are often secured against their customers' fleets, and who have
the power to veto insurers they deem financially weak or opaque.
"You can't suddenly say we're going to use insurer XYZ in
Timbuktu, and he's C-rated, because the banks may say you can't
do that," said a senior London-based marine underwriter, who
said the impact of the ban on his business would be "minor."
"Insurers obviously won't get a peachy piece of the trade in
Iran, but I'm not sure we're getting much anyway."
The number of Asian insurers lining up to fill the gap left
by their European counterparts could also be limited, as only
those with no dependence on European reinsurance would be able
to compete for the business.
Much of Iran's imported needs including food and consumer
goods are transported by sea via container ships. Oil tankers
are used to ferry the country's crude oil exports.
"I sense that many international shipping companies are
challenged beyond what they find can be justified when looking
at the potential earnings of trading with Iran," Jakob Larsen,
maritime security officer with BIMCO, the world's largest
private shipowners' association.
"Having said that, I think there are still some who are able
to carry on their business in a way that does not breach
sanctions and yet ensures a decent return on investment."
(Editing by David Holmes)