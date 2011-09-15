Sept 15 Hurricane Irene caused severe flood damage from the Bahamas all the way to the northern New England region of the United States last month, adding to what was already one of the costliest years for insurers in history.

Following are the minimum insured losses reported by insurance and reinsurance companies for the hurricane.

INSURER LOSS

Allstate Corp ( ALL.N ) $500 mln

Hartford Financial ( HIG.N ) $75 mln

Munich Re ( MUVGn.DE ) low three-digit million euro

Hannover Re ( HNRGn.DE ) low two-digit million euro

The three main catastrophe modeling companies have given wide ranges for the expected total industry losses from Irene:

Eqecat $1.8 bln - $3.4 bln

RMS $2.5 bln - $5.5 bln

AIR Worldwide $3.5 bln - $7.1 bln

Source: the companies (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz)