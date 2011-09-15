Sept 15 Hurricane Irene caused severe flood
damage from the Bahamas all the way to the northern New England
region of the United States last month, adding to what was
already one of the costliest years for insurers in history.
Following are the minimum insured losses reported by
insurance and reinsurance companies for the hurricane.
INSURER LOSS
Allstate Corp (ALL.N) $500 mln
Hartford Financial (HIG.N) $75 mln
Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) low three-digit million euro
Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE) low two-digit million euro
The three main catastrophe modeling companies have given
wide ranges for the expected total industry losses from Irene:
Eqecat $1.8 bln - $3.4 bln
RMS $2.5 bln - $5.5 bln
AIR Worldwide $3.5 bln - $7.1 bln
Source: the companies
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz)