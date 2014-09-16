LONDON, Sept 16 Life insurance and pensions
company Legal & General said on Tuesday that its board
member responsible for the firm's protections and savings
business would retire.
John Pollock, executive director and CEO of the Legal &
General Assurance Society, plans to retire at the firm's next
annual general meeting in May 2015, L&G said in a statement.
The protections and savings business provided over 6 million
individual customers and over 8,000 corporate schemes with life
insurance, general insurance and savings plans, producing an
operating profit of 444 million pounds ($718.04 million) in 2013
and "a strong performance" in the first half of 2014, the
company said.
($1 = 0.6184 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)