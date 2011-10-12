* MetLife, Prudential cross thresholds - KBW
* Standards are good news for Hartford, Aflac - analyst
* Life insurers rally in morning trading
(Updates with stock activity)
Oct 12 Only two life insurers -- MetLife Inc
(MET.N) and Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N) -- meet new
requirements to be considered "systemic" and regulated as such,
KBW analysts said on Wednesday.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council on Tuesday
proposed a three-stage test to figure out which nonbank
financial firms should come in for tighter capital and
liquidity regulation by the Federal Reserve. [ID:nN1E79A1NA]
The insurance industry has argued that no insurer should be
designated a "strategically important financial institution,"
or SIFI, in part on fears that any company so tagged would have
difficultly competing with peers that are free to take more
risks.
KBW said only MetLife and Prudential crossed the council's
$50 billion asset threshold and at least one of the secondary
hurdles as well. While that does not guarantee that they will
be designated systemic, it does suggest they will at least get
further scrutiny in the review process.
"Presumably, companies not tripping any thresholds are
unlikely to be seriously considered for SIFI status (and) are
likely out of the woods," analyst Jeffrey Schuman said in a
note to clients.
Schuman said that was good news for the other large life
insurance companies, including Aflac (AFL.N), Hartford
Financial (HIG.N), Lincoln National (LNC.N) and Genworth
Financial (GNW.N).
He also said it was still "far from certain" that MetLife
or Prudential would be tagged as SIFIs.
Both MetLife and Prudential have said in regulatory filings
that they may be subject to the council's scrutiny, given their
size.
MetLife shares were up 3.5 percent in Wednesday morning
trading, while Prudential rose 2.4 percent.
Shares of other life insurers rallied, with Lincoln rising
5.7 percent, Aflac up 5.1 percent, AIG up 4.2 percent, Genworth
up 3.6 percent and Hartford gaining 3.1 percent.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Dave Zimmerman and
Lisa Von Ahn)