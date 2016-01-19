LONDON Jan 19 The market for non-life
insurance-linked securities (ILS) rose to $70 billion from $65
billion in 2015, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory said on
Tuesday, as more investors pumped money into the market in a
hunt for yield.
ILS allow insurance risk to be shared with a broader range
of investors than traditional reinsurance and can take the form
of a range of securities including catastrophe bonds.
Among the ILS products proving popular were collateralised
reinsurance, Willis said, and a broader array of risks were
offered for investment, including accident & health and casualty
risks.
"As investors continue (to) become more comfortable with
this maturing asset class, there remains clear appetite to
deploy capital across a broader array of risks and products as
long as investment standards are met," said Bill Dubinsky, head
of ILS at WCMA.
"Overall...the ILS market is healthy and of keen interest to
institutional investors, insurers and reinsurers, and
increasingly to corporates and governments as well."
