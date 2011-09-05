* London market 2010 gross premiums 16.4 bln pounds

* Lloyd's of London 2010 premiums 22.6 bln pounds

LONDON, Sept 5 British property and casualty insurers operating outside the Lloyd's of London market generated three quarters as much revenue as their more high-profile rivals, more than previously thought.

The so-called London company market had gross premium income of 16.4 billion pounds ($26.6 billion)in 2010, according to the International Underwriting Association's first comprehensive survey of members' sales, unveiled on Monday.

That compared with the 22.6 billion pounds in gross written premiums notched up by the Lloyd's market last year.

Estimating the size of the non-Lloyd's market has previously been hampered by many of its participants being part of multinational insurers who do not disclose what proportion of their business was written in London.

The IUA survey showed the non-Lloyd's market was "substantially bigger than previously stated," chairman Stephen Riley said.

The London companies market is made up of British and multinational insurers and reinsurers who opt to remain outside the 323-year old Lloyd's market, one of the world's most high-profile insurance centres.

Loyd's insurers agree to abide by the 323-year old market's regulations and contribute to its central fund -- a financial safety net which kicks in if an individual member incurs claims it cannot pay.

In return, they get an opportunity to compete for a share of international business flows attracted by Lloyd's global brand and reputation for financial stability. ($1 = 0.617 pound) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Dan Lalor)