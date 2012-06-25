* Supreme Court denies petition to hear case
June 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it
would not hear an appeal from insurer Louisiana Citizens on a
class-action lawsuit that followed Hurricane Katrina, handing
another victory to plaintiffs who are already owed more than
$105 million.
A local court in 2009 ordered Louisiana Citizens, the
state's insurer of last resort, to pay penalties to
policyholders because it took too long to start adjusting more
than 18,500 claims after the devastating hurricanes Katrina and
Rita in 2005.
A state appellate court overturned the verdict, but the
Louisiana Supreme Court reinstated it last December. On Monday
the nation's highest court denied Citizens' petition for the
court to consider its case, which an attorney for the plaintiffs
said effectively ended the insurer's appeals.
"What this tells us is that there was no mistake by the
Louisiana Supreme Court and there was no federal question," said
the attorney, Wiley Beevers of the Louisiana law firm Beevers &
Beevers.
Louisiana Citizens had sought to appeal on the grounds it
was denied due process, since class members had not been
required to prove individually whether they were entitled to the
maximum civil penalty of $5,000 each, and Citizens had not had
the chance to defend against each claim.
Its petition to the U.S. Supreme Court was filed by Theodore
Olsen, the former solicitor general in the Bush administration.
With the petition rejected, Beevers said he could move ahead
with an effort to seize the insurer's bank account, a process
that he said was "well down the road."
The chief executive of Louisiana Citizens told Reuters the
bank account seizure was not imminent because the insurer was
still seeking a hearing before the U.S. 1st Circuit Court of
Appeals.
"We still have an issue in 1st Circuit court ... with
respect to our status as a political instrumentality," Dick
Robertson said in a phone interview. Louisiana Citizens'
position is that it is not subject to its accounts being seized
because of that political status.
Robertson added that he expects that question to eventually
go to the state's supreme court, suggesting any resolution is a
fair way off.
Either way, Louisiana Citizens has adequate cash on hand to
pay the verdict if it needs to, Robertson said. But if the state
were subsequently hit by a major storm, "it would be highly
likely" it would need to levy an assessment to cover claims, he
said.
Citizens has the ability to make both regular and emergency
assessments to cover shortfalls. Regular assessments are levied
against insurers, who can then surcharge policyholders to cover
their costs. Emergency assessments are mandatory against all
policyholders in the state and are used to service bonds issued
to cover funding gaps.
The insurer previously issued nearly $1 billion in bonds to
cover its post-Katrina deficit, for which it has been charging
emergency assessments since 2007.
State insurers of last resort like Louisiana Citizens exist
to offer coverage to people who cannot obtain it through regular
insurance markets, usually because the risk is too high. The
biggest ones are in markets with high exposure to hurricanes and
earthquakes, like Louisiana and California.
