(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Joseph Shonkwiler, the proud
father of newborn twin boys, owns a life insurance policy.
Like many millennials, the policy was not a priority for the
34-year-old from Cambridge, Massachusetts, until the twins were
due. He will start paying down close to $200,000 in student debt
after completing his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology's Sloan School of Management.
A study from Life Happens, a consumer group formed by
insurance providers, and LIMRA, the life insurance trade
association, found that 29 percent of millennials cited saving
for a vacation as a priority over purchasing life insurance or
increasing their coverage. And 60 percent of millennials said it
was more important to pay for expenses like Internet access,
cable, and cellphones than purchase some or more life insurance.
"Young people think life insurance is something you need to
think about when you get old," said certified financial planner
Shannah Compton Game. "It's a conversation topic for their
parents, not them."
But young people need life insurance policies too,
especially if they have children or do not have coverage through
an employer. Even a workplace plan, which typically covers
$50,000 in income replacement, may not be enough for a young
person with a mortgage or heavy private student loan debt which
they could pass to spouses or parents who co-signed for loans.
Workplace insurance plans do not transition with you, so
millennials who change jobs a lot may come in and out of
coverage throughout their careers.
"The main reasons a young person needs life insurance are if
they are married or have a family. Life insurance provides
income replacement that can be valuable for young people who are
just starting out, or in the situation where one spouse makes
more than the other," said Compton Game.
REACHING OUT
The insurance industry is seeking new ways to appeal to
younger buyers who are not offered a life insurance policy
through work, or need extended coverage beyond a workplace plan
because of risk factors.
Focus on benefits rather than telling stories about death,
said Compton Game.
Most traditional life insurance policies require a medical
examination and meeting with a sales person, processes that do
not appeal to millennials used to making a transaction with a
few clicks on their smartphones.
Some insurers have come up with new ways to attract
millennials.
In May, USAA added an option allowing young people to
increase coverage at key life events, such as having a
child, without additional underwriting.
Also in spring, MassMutual started a life insurance company
called Haven Life to target younger customers. To minimize the
intimidation factor, Haven Life offers immediate decisions on up
to $1 million in term coverage from top-rated carriers, and the
underwriting process occurs online.
MISJUDGING PRICING
When Haven Life opened for business, Shonkwiler was among
the first customers. He had spent close to 50 days working with
a traditional life insurance company, and the mountains of
paperwork and questions were wearing him down.
As a young, healthy non-smoker, Shonkwiler was frustrated
that the coverage he wanted did not seem available. The online
process at Haven was much smoother and was completed in a week,
he said. His $500,000, 30-year term policy costs $25 a month.
That is less expensive than many people would think. In
fact, 80 percent of all consumers misjudge the price for term
life insurance, which is purchased in blocks of time like 10 or
20 years and does not yield a payout unless there is a
qualifying event.
The survey by Life Happens and LIMRA found that millennials
believed a healthy 30-year-old would have to pay $600 a year for
a 20-year $250,000 policy. The annual rate is actually as low
as$160, the organizations said.
Myriad other insurance options are available besides term
policies, which offer more complicated investment opportunities
and have different pricing structures. But anyone considering
those should consult an independent financial adviser.
To do the math on what kind and how much insurance you need,
you can call individual insurance companies to compare, or get
information from companies like Life Happens and Bankrate.com,
which have easy-to-use calculators.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Pinsker)