Oct 26 Insurers must set aside more capital
against their mortgage-related investments to protect against
possible future downturns in the housing market, state
regulators agreed on Fri day.
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a group
of state insurance commissioners that regulates the industry,
had expressed concern about whether insurers had enough capital
on hand under current rules.
Under Friday's agreement, an NAIC official said, insurers
will have to set aside 3.2 percent of their holdings in reserve
against losses, up from 2.7 percent.
The industry will have to set aside between $600 million to
$800 million more against mortgage bonds that are not backed by
the government, according to the Wall Street Journal.
A life insurance industry trade group, The American Council
of Life Insurers, had said recently that the proposed increase
was too steep, according to the Journal report.