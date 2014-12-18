UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Dec 18 The average cost of a comprehensive UK car insurance policy rose 0.3 percent in November to 590 pounds ($921), the third successive month of rises, a Towers Watson survey said on Thursday.
Overall, price rises over the past three months were 2.1 percent, Towers Watson said in a statement. This follows around three years of falls totalling 32.5 percent, Towers Watson added.
Analysts say British motor insurers such as Admiral and Direct Line have been operating in a highly competitive market, contributing to price pressures.
The data is based on the Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index. ($1 = 0.6407 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources