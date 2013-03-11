By Sarah Mortimer
| LONDON, March 11
LONDON, March 11 Strong demand for a $270
million catastrophe bond allowed its issuer, U.S. Nationwide
Mutual Insurance Co, to price it more cheaply than
expected, leaving investors looking for a higher return from
future issues.
Investors have been keen to buy "cat bonds", which insurers
use to pass on the risk of having to make big payouts towards
damage caused by natural catastrophes such as hurricanes and
earthquakes.
But supply has been slow so far this year, distorting price
levels, as insurers are still assessing the impact of superstorm
Sandy, a 1,000-mile wide storm that struck the northeast of the
United States in October and is expected to cost the insurance
industry up to $25 billion.
This meant that the latest bond, which provides protection
against U.S. hurricanes and earthquakes, was completed on Monday
at a coupon of 5.25 percentage points over U.S. money market
funds. It was originally marketed with a price guidance of
between 6.75 percent and 7.75 percent.
"We know there are two or three more bonds coming to market
in the next few months and we expect prices to come up because
investors will have more deals to choose from," said one
UK-based investor.
The bond, issued under Nationwide's Cayman Islands-based
Caelus Re vehicle and assigned a BB- rating by Standard &
Poor's, was increased from an initial $200 million in the
marketing phase due to higher than expected demand.
One U.S.-based investor said the deal was a success for the
cat bond market with an initial round of bids totaling $1.3
billion.
Caelus Re 2013 is only the second bond to be closed so far
this year, which is why there was so much interest in the deal,
one UK-based investor said.
PRICE DISPROPORTIONATE TO RISK
Despite the bond being heavily oversubscribed, some
investors said they felt the pricing was disproportionately low
given a 1.28 percent risk that the bond will be activated and
investors will have to pay all or part of the amount they
purchased.
Nationwide would have to incur total payments from a
hurricane or an earthquake of $1.90 billion before payouts are
triggered.
S&P said it expects Nationwide to pay the first 10 percent
of any claims.
Caelus Re 2013 is the third cat bond issued by Nationwide,
whose last issue in the market was in 2010.
In January, U.S. health insurer Aetna sold a $150 million
deal to cover higher-than-expected medical claims.
Last week, S&P rated a bond from Munich Re to cover two
North Carolina associations from hurricane losses in the region.
The bond, Tar Heel Re, is looking to raise $200 million from
investors.
Goldman Sachs and Aon Benfield helped to
structure the Caelus Re bond.