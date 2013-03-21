BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces election and proration results relating to acquisition of BATS Global Markets
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
March 21 New York state regulators have reached a settlement with Assurant Inc over "force-placed" insurance policies, with the insurer agreeing to a $14 million civil penalty, refunds for some homeowners and new restrictions on its relationships with banks and mortgage servicers.
Force-placed policies are typically taken out by banks or other lenders on homes where the owner does not have sufficient or any coverage. Regulators in the past have accused insurers of dramatically overcharging for such policies.
March 2 Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
* Nxstage medical announces ce mark for its nxgen hemodialysis system