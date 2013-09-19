NEW YORK, Sept 19 The state of New York on
Thursday proposed new rules for the force-placed property
insurance industry, aimed at eliminating what the state calls
kickbacks pushing premiums "sky-high" for homeowners.
Force-placed policies are typically taken out by banks or
other lenders on homes where the owner does not have sufficient
or any coverage. Regulators in the past have accused insurers of
dramatically overcharging for such policies.
Among other changes, the new rules would limit insurers'
ability to place such policies on mortgaged property serviced by
a bank or servicer affiliated with the insurers.
The proposed rules come after a probe by the state
Department of Financial Services, launched in October 2011,
found that some force-placed insurers competed by offering a
share of their profits.
"This profit sharing pushed up the price of force-placed
insurance by creating incentives for banks and mortgage
servicers to buy force-placed insurance with high premiums," the
Department of Financial Services said on Thursday.
"That is because the higher the premiums, the more that the
insurers paid to the banks."
New York state regulators earlier this year settled with
Assurant Inc over force-placed policies.