Barclays further downgrades London Metal Exchange membership
LONDON, March 17 Barclays Bank is sharply downgrading its membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank cut back its commodity business.
LONDON May 14 Insurer Old Mutual said senior Nedbank executive Ingrid Johnson will become its new finance director, joining a small group of female FTSE 100 finance chiefs.
Old Mutual said on Wednesday Johnson will become group finance director from July 1. Reuters reported on Tuesday she was in line to get the job.
Johnson is currently managing executive for retail and business banking at Nedbank, one of South Africa's top four banks that is 52 percent owned by Old Mutual. She was responsible for repositioning those businesses since August 2009, and has been at the bank for 20 years.
Johnson, who will become the 10th female finance director in the FTSE 100, succeeds Philip Broadley, who announced in December he would be stepping down. He will remain at the company until the end of August.
Old Mutual also named Paul Hanratty as its new chief operating officer. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Huw Jones)
LONDON, March 17 French oil major Total's chief executive, Patrick Pouyanne, received a 25 percent rise in total pay last year to 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million), it said on Friday.
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from Royal Dutch Shell and Eni .