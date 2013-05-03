BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
LONDON May 3 A leading British cosmetic surgeons' association has arranged insurance for its members' patients to cover the cost of righting procedures such as breast enhancements that go wrong.
The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) said it arranged the Aesthetic Surgery Commitment policy through the Lloyds of London insurance market in response to recommendations made in a government backed report.
The report published in April, led by National Health Service medical director Bruce Keogh and commissioned by the government, recommended tighter regulation and protecting patients through insurance.
Cosmetic treatments are a booming business in Britain, with sales totalling 2.3 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) in 2010 and forecast to rise to 3.6 billion by 2015, the review said.
The review was launched following a scandal in which it emerged thousands of British women were given substandard silicone breast implants made by French firm Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), among hundreds of thousands worldwide
"No procedure is risk-free and (the policy) covers all common complications, so people undergoing surgery with BAAPS members can enjoy peace of mind that they will be looked after, in the unlikely event of any problems," said consultant plastic surgeon and BAAPS President Rajiv Grover.
BAAPS said the policy covers corrective treatment of complications from the most popular cosmetic procedures, including 'tummy tucks', eyelid surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and facelifts.
The cost of cover - which will be billed to the surgeon - starts at 50 pounds for procedures costing up to 2,000 pounds. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; editing by Keiron Henderson)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.