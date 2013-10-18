* Re-insurers, insurers start talks on contracts for 2014
* Pension fund capital may dampen prices in Europe
* Big inflows of insurance capital expected in next years
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Oct 18 Europe's reinsurers will soon
test the strength of competition from alternative investors like
pension funds, whose activity may keep a lid on reinsurance
price rises and add to challenges for a sector already facing
crimped investment income.
Reinsurers, including the world's top three players Munich
Re, Swiss Re and Hannover RE,
gather over the weekend in the German resort of
Baden-Baden for annual contract talks with insurance companies,
whom they help cover the cost of disasters in exchange for part
of the profit.
They meet after flooding in central Europe in June and
hailstone damage in southern Germany in July prompted more than
a million claims. According to a trade body, the sector faces a
cost of about 4.5 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in Germany alone.
Such events would normally lead insurers and reinsurers to
raise prices, but a supply of insurance from alternative sources
like pension funds, which have been seeking higher yields by
pouring money into investment vehicles that supply reinsurance,
could hinder those efforts.
"We are currently seeing only moderate price increases in
the property business, which certainly is an indirect effect of
the supply of new risk capital flowing into the market," said
Georg Braeuchle, managing director at insurance broker Marsh
.
"There are certainly insurers who have their backs against
the wall and who are demanding much higher premiums, but they
will have to give away those risks because other market players
are ready to write the business on the same terms or are willing
to accept a lower price increase," he added.
Alternative reinsurance has fared particularly well in the
high-margin market for U.S. hurricane risks, where traditional
reinsurance premiums have consequently slid.
As well as displacing some traditional reinsurance business,
the knock-on effect has also been to shift supply of risk-cover
to Europe, putting downward pressure on prices.
WALK AWAY?
While reinsurers insist they would rather let business walk
away than accept prices that were too low for the risks they
cover, the stakes in the coming weeks are high.
Munich Re renews about half of its 17 billion euro
property-casualty book on Jan. 1 each year, with the Baden-Baden
talks playing a key role. Hannover Re renews about two-thirds of
its nearly 6 billion euro book on Jan. 1.
At an industry meeting last month, reinsurers played down
the competition from alternative capital, saying it was narrowly
focused and possibly of limited duration.
But they have also been forced to play the game as well,
often organising the bond issues that have undercut profit in
the traditional reinsurance market.
Alternative investor capital for natural catastrophe risk is
set to rise to $75 billion, or 25 percent of the market, in
2016, from $44 billion, or 17 percent, in 2012, Munich Re said.
Strong investor interest helped the second biggest European
insurer, Axa, this week place 350 million euros in
catastrophe bonds, the biggest issuance in euros of such paper.
There is more to come of such bonds, which shift risks like
payouts for wind storm damage to investors and free up insurer
capital for underwriting. Broker Aon Benfield expects
$100 billion of alternative capital over the next five years.
"In order to deploy $100 billion, we are going to have to
expand the availability of the product beyond cat (natural
catastrophe cover)," said Paul Schultz, a specialist in
Insurance Linked Securities at Aon Benfield.
"It is inevitable that we are going to see capital flow into
other types of insurance and reinsurance risks, namely liability
and casualty, in addition to cat."