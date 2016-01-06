FRANKFURT Jan 6 Reinsurance prices fell at the
start of 2016 and are expected to remain under pressure in the
coming months, though the pace of decline is moderating,
reinsurance brokers said.
Reinsurers, which help insurance companies shoulder the cost
of big claims such as hurricanes and earthquakes in exchange for
part of the premium, have been struggling to maintain their
pricing power in a multi-year price decline driven by an
over-supply of reinsurance capacity and weaker demand from
insurers.
A lack of big damage claims that normally enable reinsurers
to raise prices and recover costs has also hurt.
"The continued scarcity of costly catastrophe losses and
more than adequate capacity led to reinsurance pricing
reductions, although there are signs the rate of descent is
slowing as compared to 2015," reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter
said on Wednesday.
Both Guy Carpenter and peer broker Aon Benfield said
the amount of capital available to write reinsurance business
appeared to have stabilised, after years of increases.
Aon calculated global reinsurer capital at $565 billion at
the end of September, down 2 percent from the end of 2014.
About 12 percent of this capital, or nearly $70 billion,
came from "alternative" investors such as pension, hedge or
sovereign wealth funds, whose presence in the market has helped
drive down prices for traditional reinsurance companies.
Alternative capital was still growing, brokers said, with
Aon predicting it would reach $120-$150 billion by 2018.
PRICE PRESSURES AHEAD
Big reinsurers such as Munich Re, Swiss Re
and Hannover Re have been able to escape
some of the effect of the "softening" in industry pricing power
through their global presence, tailored reinsurance products and
long-standing relationships with insurance company clients.
Many smaller reinsurers are being squeezed, however.
Broker Willis Re reported European property
reinsurance pricing was down 5-15 percent and U.S. pricing was
down 2.5-7.5 percent when insurers renewed their contracts with
reinsurers in January.
"The hopeful forecasts for a 'softening in the softening' at
the January 2016 renewal season have proved illusory in all but
a few cases," said Willis Re Chief Executive John Cavanagh.
Insurers were able to strike deals with reinsurers at
favourable terms in January and increasingly were locking them
in through multi-year contracts, a trend brokers predicted was
likely to continue in the coming months.
The outlook for reinsurance buyers was bright, Aon Benfield
said.
"Insurers are likely to find improvements in pricing terms
and conditions that are similar to what we achieved for clients
at January 1, 2016," Aon said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Mark Potter)