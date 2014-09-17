WARSAW, Sept 17 Eastern Europe's largest
insurer, Poland's PZU, has agreed to spin off part of
its Lithuanian business to assuage competition concerns and pave
the way for its purchase of Lithuanian rival Lietuvos Draudimas.
Poland's state-run PZU agreed to buy Lietuvos Draudimas as
part of a larger, 360-million euro ($467 million) deal struck
earlier this year which will see PZU take control of most of
British insurer RSA's eastern European operations.
"PZU agrees to decrease PZU's business in Lithuania,
specifically in MOD (motor own damage) and property insurance,
product groups where the Lithuanian Competition Council
envisages possible competition concerns," it said. Motor own
damage is a voluntary form of insurance and covers damage to
policyholders' own cars, regardless of who is guilty.
The group said it had presented the antitrust watchdog with
possible structures for a sale and added it would start looking
for a buyer after being given the green light. It expects to
receive permission before Oct 10.
"But it takes time as is usual for complex business
transactions," PZU said in its statement, adding similar deals
could take two years to complete.
Under the broader RSA deal, PZU also bought Latvian rival
AAS Balta, an Estonian unit of RSA's Danish insurer Codan
Forsikring, and Poland's Link4. It already has regulatory
clearance for AAS Balta and Link4 takeovers.
(1 US dollar = 0.7712 euro)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques)