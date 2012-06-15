* Guaranteed-return sales down 10 pct in Jan-Apr - EIOPA
* Insurers "suffering" under low rates - insurer CFO
* Capital shortfalls possible - investor
By Jonathan Gould and Myles Neligan
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 15 European life insurers
are turning their backs on guaranteed-return savings policies,
historically their flagship product, because rock-bottom
interest rates and tough new capital rules are making it harder
to eke a profit from them.
Europe's top 20 insurers sold ten percent fewer such
products in the first four months of 2012, while sales of
unit-linked policies - whose returns depend solely on investment
performance - rose 3 percent, regulator EIOPA said this week.
The trend is expected to continue, with big listed insurers
such as Allianz and Axa, under pressure to
hit demanding share price targets, leading the exodus from the
guaranteed market in an effort to protect their profits.
"The capital market-oriented, stock exchange-listed
companies will withdraw to some extent ... and try to remove the
focus on guarantees," said Sven Jansen, a partner at German
banking and insurance consultancy ZEB.
"The longer the low-interest rate phase continues, the more
marked the problem will become."
Guaranteed returns have been a headache for insurers since
central banks slashed rates to prop up the economy during the
2008 crisis, dragging down yields on the bonds that make up the
bulk of their investment portfolios.
The consequent drop in insurers' investment income has
squeezed the profit they make from policies that pay minimum
guaranteed returns, while some products promising generous
payouts have even become loss-making.
This earnings pressure grows the longer rates stay low,
because maturing bonds force insurers to re-invest an
ever-greater chunk of their assets at lower yields. With the low
rates era now entering its fourth year, making it the longest
such period since the end of the second world war, the sector is
starting to hurt.
"We are suffering under low interest rates and it is
creating serious worries for the industry," the finance chief of
one major European insurer told Reuters, asking not to be named.
Politicians in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, are keenly
aware of the danger low interest rates pose to savings products
that lie close to the hearts of voters.
"It is threatening the provision of pensions," said Volker
Wissing, deputy head of the parliamentary section of the Free
Democrats, part of Germany's ruling government coalition.
Insurers are also anxious to cut their exposure to
guaranteed products because they will be forced to underpin them
with much bigger cash reserves when Europe's new Solvency II
capital regime for the sector comes into force in 2014.
Some insurers that have been slow to adjust could face
capital shortfalls that will be exposed when they publish their
first set of Solvency II accounts in 2013, said Urs Ramseier, a
partner at Zurich-based bond investor Twelve Capital.
"That's when people will start to realise the problem,"
Ramseier said.
"They're not going bust overnight - it's like an animal
which is bleeding."
JAPANESE LESSONS
Nine Japanese life insurers collapsed between 1997 and 2001
after the Bank of Japan cut rates close to zero to ward off
recession in the mid-1990s, dragging yields lower and making
guaranteed payouts unsustainable.
A wave of consolidation swept over the survivors, with just
15 of the 31 names on the Life Insurance Association of Japan's
1996 membership list remaining by 2005, according to Barclays
Capital.
Analysts reckon the European industry as a whole will avoid
the same fate, in part because it has learnt from the experience
of its Japanese counterpart.
Most European insurers were quick to reduce guarantees on
new products when yields began to fall in 2008, and were able to
hedge some of their remaining exposure.
Japan's insurers were hampered by much more generous
guarantees than those offered by their European peers, and also
had to absorb a dramatic stock market slump that has not been
replicated in Europe.
"For the companies we rate, we don't believe there will be a
stressed situation in the short to medium term, although
profitability will come down," said Antonello Aquino, an analyst
at credit rating agency Moody's.
European consumers shaken by the euro zone debt crisis crave
the security of guaranteed products more than ever, analysts
said, but the blunt truth is that insurers no longer see them as
a viable business proposition.
Assekurata, a German insurance-focused rating agency,
calculates that insurers have to wait 12 years to break even on
a typical 30-year guaranteed policy because of high set-up
costs, and receive a return of just 0.92 percent over the
lifetime of the contract.
"It's hard to construct a guaranteed product, and yields of
under 1 percent certainly provide no sales argument," said
Assekurata analyst Lars Heerman.
However, mutually-owned insurers, unhindered by
return-hungry investors, could exploit a profitable niche by
developing guaranteed products tailored for Europe's growing
number of elderly people, ZEB's Jansen said.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt and
Matthias Sobolewski in Berlin; Editing by Mark Potter)