Nov 22 A.M. Best Co, the main ratings agency for the insurance industry, said on Tuesday it is doing additional stress testing on insurers given deteriorating conditions in Europe.

The agency, which just conducted a similar review two months ago, said it is looking at underwriters' exposures on a case-by-case basis to see if any have additional risk from the weakening euro zone.

Best said life insurers and insurers with large annuity businesses are likely to be the worst hit. It has already identified some companies with "outsize exposure" and is evaluating them for ratings changes.

"Beyond the uncertainty as to the near-term performance of the financial markets, the main concern is the absence of a coordinated effort by European leaders to bring a solution to the current crisis," the agency said in a report.

The two U.S. insurers that analysts considered most exposed to Europe from an investment standpoint, MetLife (MET.N) and Aflac (AFL.N), have reduced that exposure substantially this year. A number of insurers, including MetLife, AIG (AIG.N) and Prudential (PRU.N), write substantial business in Europe. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)