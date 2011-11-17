BERLIN Nov 17 Michel Barnier, the
European Union commisioner in charge of regulation, said on
Thursday that solvency II rules for European insurers should
start only from Jan. 1, 2014.
The EU's Solvency II rules are aimed at forcing insurers to
hold capital in proportion to the risks they underwrite.
Big European insurers such as Allianz, Axa
and Generali have said they support the
general thrust of Solvency II.
Yet some had expressed fears the rules will lead to excessive
ratcheting up of capital requirements, making them less globally
competitive, and that they would struggle to meet the
implementation deadline of Jan. 1, 2013.
(Reporting By Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)