(Adds source commenting on Fed in fifth paragraph.)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
considering a proposal from life insurers that could delay the
implementation of a costly nationwide capital framework for the
$1 trillion industry, according to records of a recent meeting
between the two sides seen by Reuters and people familiar with
the matter.
More than a dozen senior insurance executives met Fed
Governor Dan Tarullo on Feb. 6 to pitch a two-step process for
launching nationwide insurance rules, according to records of
the meeting by Dirk Kempthorne, who heads the American Council
of Life Insurers, an industry group.
The group presented the plan under which the Fed would use
the current system of state-based regulation for a period of
time before writing a national framework that would likely
require firms to boost capital buffers, according to the meeting
records and people briefed on the matter.
Tarullo, the Fed's top Wall Street regulator, did not
indicate whether he was open to adopting the insurers' proposal,
the people said. But he did ask the companies to form a team to
work with his staff in developing final details for such a
scenario, the meeting records show.
The Fed has not committed to executing any plans submitted
by the industry, a person briefed on the matter said.
A delay could give some relief to insurers from a new
capital regime that analysts and investors fear would ramp up
costs and stifle profits.
While precise estimates are lacking because the rules are
still unknown, Bank of America has estimated that Prudential
and MetLife could see their capital levels drop
by 50 percent in a worst-case scenario under the new rules.
A two-step process could also buy more time for the Fed,
which has been slow in building insurance expertise, and only
last year hired a former Connecticut state regulator to head the
effort.
Insurance firms have lobbied Congress about how their
industry will be regulated after the crisis, and politicians
have often raised the issue with regulators on Capitol Hill.
Asked for a comment, the Fed said Tarullo has encouraged
various industry representatives and state commissioners to
offer suggestions on how it should set capital requirements for
the industry.
"The Federal Reserve welcomes these views as it prepares to
formulate consolidated capital requirements applicable to
holding companies with insurance activities," a spokesman said.
One of the people briefed on the matter said the Fed has
noted in subsequent staff-level meetings that the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law does not prohibit it from
adopting a two-step process.
"Tarullo was intrigued by these ideas and their potential as
standards that could apply to both life and property-casualty
companies," Kempthorne said in a March 10 email sent to members
of the American Council of Life Insurers.
Other attendees in the meeting, including Roger Ferguson,
the chief executive of TIAA-CREF, MetLife President of the
Americas Bill Wheeler, and Mark Grier, a member of Prudential's
board of directors, declined to comment or did not immediately
return a request for comment.
The ACLI confirmed it had met with Tarullo to discuss
capital standards.
The Dodd-Frank law mandated the Fed to write nationwide
capital standards for the first time to help avoid another
insurer failure such as the near collapse that prompted the $182
billion bailout of AIG at the height of the financial
crisis in 2008.
That is a marked shift for the industry, which has so far
been overseen by state commissioners whose main goal is to
protect policyholders rather than the wider financial system.
The industry has long expressed skepticism that the Fed does
not have enough expertise or resources to regulate the sector.
The central bank only has several dozen insurance experts spread
throughout its organization, versus more than 400 banking
experts in its Washington headquarters alone.
Tarullo told the insurance executives at the meeting that
the Fed is looking to bring on more insurance experts,
Kempthorne wrote in the email, but that he would not establish a
separate insurance division.
Since the financial crisis, the Fed was put in charge of
overseeing insurance holding companies that own thrifts, a type
of bank that focuses on building up deposits and doling out
mortgage loans, as well as insurance holding companies whose
demise could jeopardize the wider financial system.
Insurers fear they could be treated too much like the
heavily-regulated Wall Street banks, given the Fed's history as
a bank watchdog.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema in Washington; Editing by Soyoung
Kim and Alan Crosby)