FRANKFURT Nov 20 The EU's powerful insurance
watchdog has urged insurers to quickly revamp their insurance
products to counter the effects of low interest rates ahead of
the introduction of new solvency capital rules for the sector in
2016.
Rock bottom interest rates are the No. 1 problem facing the
insurance sector, insurers and regulators say.
"The next two years should be used to actively implement
measures to avoid the worst case scenarios," Gabriel Bernardino,
chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority (EIOPA), told an industry conference.
New risk capital rules for insurers agreed last week contain
measures to help insurers deal with solvency issues stemming
from low interest rates.
"Nevertheless, we cannot wait for 2016 to deal seriously
with this issue," Bernardino said in the text of a speech.