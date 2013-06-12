June 12 New York's top financial regulator has
called for a national moratorium on certain transactions by life
insurance companies that potentially put policyholders and
taxpayers at greater risk, according to a regulatory report.
The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS)
said in a report published late on Tuesday that insurance
companies use a method known as "shadow insurance" to shift
blocks of insurance policy claims to shell companies - often in
states outside where the companies are based, or else offshore -
to take advantage of looser reserve and regulatory requirements.
Such transactions aim to help an insurance company divert
the reserves that it had previously set aside to pay
policyholders to other purposes, the DFS said.
However, the regulator said such transactions do not
actually transfer the risk for those insurance policies as the
parent company would still be liable for paying claims if the
shell company's weaker reserves are exhausted.
"Shadow insurance is reminiscent of certain practices used
in the run up to the financial crisis, such as issuing
securities backed by subprime mortgages through structured
investment vehicles and writing credit default swaps on
higher-risk mortgage-backed securities," the regulator said in
the report.
As part of its investigation, the regulator said it found
that New York-based insurance companies and their affiliates
engaged "in at least $48 billion of shadow insurance
transactions to lower their reserve and regulatory
requirements."
To check this practice, the DFS said it will seek disclosure
of shadow insurance transactions by New York-based insurers and
their affiliates. Also, the regulator asked State insurance
commissioners to consider an immediate national moratorium on
approving additional shadow insurance transactions.