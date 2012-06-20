FRANKFURT, June 20 The European Union may exempt existing insurance contracts from new risk-capital rules for the sector for seven years, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.

The Financial Times Deutschland said EU policymakers were considering applying only the risk management and reporting elements of the new rules, known as Solvency II and set to take effect in 2014, to existing business.

European life insurers have complained that the rules as they now stand would add volatility to their regulatory capital requirements and hurt their business, although big insurers like Allianz, Axa and Generali are seen as being well-prepared for the rules.

The rules are supposed to increase consumer protection by lowering the chance an insurer goes bust.

The proposal to delay the full application of the rules to existing business was expected to be discussed at a meeting of the EU Commission, Council and European Parliament on Wednesday, the paper said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Dan Lalor)