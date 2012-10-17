* Capital charge targeted at non-insurance activities - IAIS
* "Systemically important" insurers face closer scrutiny -
IAIS
LONDON Oct 17 Insurers involved in risky
activities outside their core business, such as derivatives
trading, should hold extra capital to limit the danger they
might destabilise the financial system if they go bust, global
regulators said on Wednesday.
The capital charge is one of a set of proposals drawn up by
the International Association of Insurance Supervisors aimed at
curbing the knock-on effects of "systemically important"
insurers collapsing.
Insurers whose failure would pose a threat to the wider
economy should also be subject to closer scrutiny by regulators,
and should put in place detailed plans for winding themselves
down in the event they fail, the IAIS said.
The proposals form part of an effort by the G20 group of
countries to draw up rules aimed at preventing repeat of the
2008 crisis, when close links between financial institutions
triggered a wave of failures, prompting costly government
bailouts.
Insurers argue they should escape an across-the-board
capital hike of the kind that has been imposed on banks, arguing
they are less risky because they do not lend and their customers
cannot withdraw cash overnight.
The proposed extra capital charge would likely be targeted
at companies involved in risky non-insurance activities, but
some with close interconnections to financial markets could also
be affected, Peter Braumuller, chair of the IAIS executive
committee, told reporters.
Regulators' focus on insurers' non-traditional activities
stems from heavy losses absorbed by Swiss Re and AIG
through credit default swaps which forced both to raise
emergency funding during the 2008 crisis.
Austria's financial market regulator on Wednesday banned
insurers from issuing credit default swaps, securities which
protect lenders from non-payment, in an effort to prevent them
running risks that could harm customers.
The Financial Stability Board, the G20's regulatory task
force, is expected to publish a list of systemically important
insurers next year which could include major global players such
as Allianz, Axa and Prudential.