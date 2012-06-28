FRANKFURT, June 28 A European Parliament plan to
give life insurers more time to adapt to Europe's tough new
Solvency II capital rules would create a raft of new problems
and is impractical, risk management consultancy Towers Watson
said.
"The idea of using grand fathering for old policies is
contradictory to the way business is managed and creates new
technical problems," Towers Watson Director Michael Kluettgens
said on Thursday.
Under a plan drawn up by Burkhard Balz, the German lawmaker
tasked with steering Solvency II through the European
Parliament, life insurers would be allowed to phase in the
capital requirements for their existing policies over seven
years, several sources told Reuters last week.
The transition period would give insurers more time to
adjust, easing fears they could face a sudden hike in their
capital reserves when the rules take effect in 2014.
Insurers remain concerned the rules as they now stand would
make their regulatory capital requirements more volatile and
hurt their business, although big insurers like Allianz
, Axa and Generali are seen as
well-prepared for the new regime.
Analysts saw the Balz transition proposal as helpful because
it could take away pressure on insurers' capital requirements in
the short term.
But Towers Watson's Kluettgens said supervising existing
policies under the outgoing Solvency I rules, while applying
Solvency II only to new policies, did not conform to the way
life insurance business was run in Germany and elsewhere in
Europe.
Insurers would have to artificially create a separation
between their old and new policies if the Balz proposal goes
through, as they are currently managed as a single book, as are
the investments that are used to match the insurance risks,
Kluettgens said.
Furthermore, separating old and new business would
inevitably result in discrepancies in risk management, and
companies would still have to make the IT and management effort
to put Solvency II in place, even if the Balz proposal meant the
rules would apply only to a part of the business, he said.
It was also difficult to see how reinsurers would handle
business from insurance company clients that included both old
and new insurance policies, Kluettgens added.
A more sensible and helpful solution for insurers would be
to continue applying Solvency I capital rules during the
transition period and require insurers in parallel to report key
Solvency II data to national supervisors.
"This would give insurers and regulators the chance to gain
realistic experience with Solvency II," Kluettgens said.
