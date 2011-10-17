* Seeks comments by Dec. 16
* Comments will feed into reform report due in January
* Opinions sought on switch to federal regulation
Oct 17 The Federal Insurance Office on Monday
opened public commentary on a report on modernizing insurance
regulation that is being closely watched by the industry for
any move away from state oversight and toward federal control.
The FIO report, mandated by the Dodd-Frank financial reform
bill, is due by the end of January. At an industry conference
in New York last month, current and former regulators said they
would not be surprised if the report were delayed, though.
In a notice in the Federal Register, the office asked for
comment on a range of subjects, including gaps in state
regulations for consumer protection, uniformity (or the lack
thereof) of regulation from state to state, and the potential
costs and benefits of federal regulation.
Dodd-Frank also created the FIO itself, which has no
regulatory authority but does have a broad mandate to monitor
the industry and consult with the state regulators that
currently oversee most aspects of the insurance business.
Michael McRaith, a former Illinois insurance commissioner,
became the office's inaugural director in March. Because he is
a former state regulator, some in the industry expect the
report to ultimately favor the current regulatory structure,
though he has not tipped his hand to date.
The comments are due by Dec. 16.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)