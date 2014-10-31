NEW YORK Oct 31 Insurer American International
Group will pay a $35 million penalty for violations
related to former subsidiaries that solicited insurance business
in New York without a license, the New York State Department of
Financial Services said on Friday.
The department said in a statement that the former AIG units
had also misrepresented those activities to regulators.
The dispute centered on American Life Insurance Co, better
known as ALICO, and another former AIG unit known as DelAm.
MetLife Inc, another insurer, bought both units from AIG
in 2010.
In March, MetLife paid a $50 million fine to the department
and $10 million to the Manhattan District Attorney's office
because of the subsidiaries' activities.
In early April, AIG sued New York regulators to try to force
them off enforcement proceedings over ALICO's activities.
As part of Friday's announcement, AIG will withdraw that
suit, according to a consent order.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Dan
Grebler)