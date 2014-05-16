BRIEF-Nantkwest announces FDA grant of orphan drug designation
* Nantkwest announces FDA grant of orphan drug designation for the company's ank natural killer cell therapy in merkel cell carcinoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 16 New York's top financial regulator on Friday proposed tougher rules for private equity firms and others buying insurance companies, increasing scrutiny in a bid to protect retirees and others who typically buy annuities.
The proposed changes, including more transparency and disclosure, are modeled on changes the state's Department of Financial Services has required for such purchases recently.
Last year, for example, Guggenheim Partners agreed to "enhanced" protections in its purchase of Sun Life Insurance and Annuity Company to safeguard policy holders.
Benjamin Lawsky, Superintendent of Financial Services, has previously said he's concerned about private equity firms and their "short-term focus," given that annuities are often sold to long-term investors such as senior citizens.
A fixed annuity is an insurance contract that guarantees an investor a minimum monthly payment.
"We're seeking to strike an appropriate balance that keeps markets open to new entrants, while at the same time putting in place necessary safeguards," Lawsky said in a statement on Friday.
The proposed rules include stronger disclosure requirements and more regulatory scrutiny of dividends, investments, operations and reinsurance.
The department could also require the acquiring company to provide more capital as well as create an additional backstop trust account. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Nantkwest announces FDA grant of orphan drug designation for the company's ank natural killer cell therapy in merkel cell carcinoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Eli Lilly and Co said a combination of its experimental breast cancer drug and another widely used treatment slowed disease progression in a key study in patients who had relapsed or did not derive enough benefit from anti-estrogen therapy.
* Novocure Ltd - Novocure receives MHLW approval for second generation optune in Japan