By Douwe Miedema and Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON Jan 12 The Federal Reserve's new
role as the top U.S. insurance regulator will be in the
spotlight this week as MetLife decides whether to
challenge tougher oversight by the central bank in court.
The Fed would face months of scrutiny of its fledgling
oversight of the sector if MetLife sues regulators over their
decision to tag it as a firm that has the potential to
destabilize the wider financial system.
A lawsuit could also draw unwelcome attention from
politicians warning of regulatory overreach, just as the Fed is
getting its arms around the vast task of regulating the $1
trillion insurance industry.
"Congress should ensure that changes in regulatory oversight
do not negatively impact the insurance consumer," said
Representative Ed Royce, a Republican member of California. "For
the first time in our history, we have the Federal Reserve, a
traditional bank regulator, overseeing one-third of the
insurance sector," he told Reuters.
With MetLife under its purview, the Fed now oversees
insurers with 27 percent of total assets in the industry, a
study by the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank,
showed last year. Without MetLife, it is 19 percent.
MetLife has until Friday to go to court over last month's
decision by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a
group of regulators chaired by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, to
designate it as "systemically important."
The company has retained Eugene Scalia, a top Washington
lawyer with a track record of successfully challenging
regulators in court, a sign that it may mount an attack in
court, Reuters reported last month.
Scalia and MetLife declined to comment.
Large asset management firms also would also closely follow
a lawsuit filed by MetLife. They have resisted being next in
line to be brought under the Fed's wings.
HUGE TASK
Even without the headache of a MetLife lawsuit, the Fed has
a large challenge before it, especially because the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law complicated the
already-fragmented regulatory landscape.
The post-crisis law created a largely advisory Federal
Insurance Office and gave the Fed the ability to directly
oversee the largest insurers, if the FSOC determined they posed
a risk to the financial system.
It left in place a system in which state regulators directly
oversee the overall insurance industry.
Insurance giant AIG was at the heart of the 2007-09
credit meltdown, requiring a $182 billion bailout because of
complex financial bets gone wrong, and is now one of the three
large insurers the Fed holds sway over.
Prudential is the third. The Fed was also put in
charge of insurers that own a bank after the crisis, such as
State Farm Mutual and Nationwide Mutual Group.
The Fed's new job includes writing the first-ever nationwide
capital rules - a job that took Europe a decade - and setting up
a system of how to work with the 50 state regulators that
oversee the industry.
"It is an enormously huge and complicated task," said Scott
Harrington, a professor at the Wharton business school.
MetLife and other insurers are arguing against Fed
oversight, saying they don't harbor the same risk as banks,
which make large loans to clients that they cannot get back at
short notice when needed during a financial crisis.
They also worry that the Fed will impose capital rules that
are suited for banks but would be overly costly for insurers,
because it has little experience with the sector, and with
measuring risk in for instance life insurance policies.
Tom Sullivan, a former state insurance regulator from
Connecticut, leads the Fed's effort. As senior adviser he
oversees a policy section. The Fed has not disclosed how many
people work on the task overall.
The Fed is also leaning on regional banks, mainly in Boston
and Chicago, which have hired actuaries and others with past
experience in the insurance sector.
"One of the big tests of Dodd-Frank is whether or not the
Federal Reserve can move from being a bank regulator to a
financial company regulator. And the jury's still out on that,"
said Aaron Klein, a former senior Treasury official now at the
Bipartisan Policy Center.
