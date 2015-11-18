FRANKFURT Nov 18 EU insurance watchdog EIOPA will work to ensure consistency among insurers' internal risk-capital models under new Solvency II capital rules to avoid the models simply becoming a means to optimise capital, EIOPA said on Wednesday.

Differences in internal models could have a huge impact on the level playing field among competing insurers and on policy holder protection, Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), said in a speech at an insurance conference.

Bernardino said EIOPA would focus on the benchmarking of internal models under Solvency II, which comes into force in the European Union on Jan. 1.

"This work will be fundamental to avoid that internal models become a capital optimization tool," he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)