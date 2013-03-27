FRANKFURT, March 27 EU insurance watchdog EIOPA
expects new risk-capital rules for insurers can start still on
Jan. 1, 2016 if there is political agreement on quantitative
aspect of the rules this year, the watchdog's head said on
Wednesday.
"If we have a stable version of Pillar 1 requirements later
this year, I still believe it will be possible to have the
system start to be implemented on Jan. 1, 2016," Gabriel
Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational
Pensions Authority (EIOPA), told a journalist briefing.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)