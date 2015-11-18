* New rules to prompt insurer solvency capital swings
* Watchdog to benchmark insurers' internal models
* To analyse treatment of sovereign bonds
* EU's Solvency II rules take effect on Jan. 1
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 European insurers and
financial markets must prepare themselves for bigger swings in
regulatory safety buffers after new insurer risk rules take
effect in six weeks' time, insurers and regulators said on
Wednesday.
After more than a decade in the making, the sophisticated
risk capital rules known as Solvency II will finally come into
force on Jan. 1 but are still little understood, even within the
broader insurance sector.
"Consumers will need advice from specialists, analysts are
struggling with it and you see how markets react if companies
are not very clear in expressing their position," said Belgian
insurer Ageas Bart De Smet at an industry conference.
Insurers have already begun to publish Solvency II ratios,
which compare their capital on hand with the amount of buffer
the rules say they should hold for the risks on their books, as
a headline figure to demonstrate their capital strength.
Most are targeting solvency levels well above 100 percent of
the solvency capital requirement or SCR, as defined under the
rules. Ageas is targeting 175 percent, for example.
But the new rules are much more closely tied to real world
market developments and the ratio can swing widely if there are
big changes in financial markets or interest rates, for example.
Europe's biggest insurer Allianz said its Solvency
II ratio fell to 200 percent from 212 percent following
financial market turmoil the third quarter.
"We all have to get used to the Solvency II balance sheet
being much more volatile," Annette Olesen, chief risk officer at
Nordea Life & Pensions, told the conference.
Some Dutch insurers' share prices were hit this year on
worries their solvency strength was falling short, prompting a
warning from watchdogs not to overdo expectations.
"There is always a risk that under pressure from financial
markets, everybody wants to go for the highest ratio," said
Ageas' De Smet, who saw 162 percent as a lower bound for
fluctuations from his company's target in a stress scenario.
EU insurance watchdog EIOPA said an increase in volatility
in quarterly solvency ratios should be taken in stride under the
new rules.
"You will start to get your supervisor knocking at your door
and asking questions when you start to get close to 100 percent
of the SCR," said Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European
Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).
Solvency II's parameters for insurers were designed with a
BBB credit rating in mind and companies striving to maintain an
A rating would naturally need to hold more than 100 percent of
the SCR, Bernardino said.
In the meantime, all companies needed to publish clear
information about their levels of capital and sensitivity to
risks, Bernardino said.
Rather than focus on the overall solvency capital number, it
would be good if the companies would try to ensure continuous
improvement in the quality of capital underpinning their
business, he added.
EIOPA is working with national regulators to ensure
consistency among insurers' tailor-made or internal risk models
under Solvency II to avoid the models simply becoming a means to
optimise capital.
Large European insurers such as Allianz, Axa,
Generali and Aviva plan to use internal models
because they better reflect their actual risk and capital
buffers under Solvency II. Smaller insurers are expected to use
a uniform or standard model.
(Editing by David Holmes and David Evans)