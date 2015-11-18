FRANKFURT Nov 18 Insurers should do more to diversify their investment portfolios, which in some cases are still too heavily weighted towards banks and government bonds, the head of EU insurance watchdog EIOPA said on Wednesday.

"We've seen in some situations some higher concentrations both in sovereigns and in banking exposures that we don't believe are healthy," Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), told a news conference. He did not elaborate.

"We would welcome that insurers would have more diversification in their asset portfolios," he said, adding that it was up to insurers themselves and not regulators to decide where they want to invest. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)