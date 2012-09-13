* CEO tells Bermuda paper looking to raise $250 mln
* Major investor to be announced soon
* New fund will write more traditional coverage
Sept 13 The reinsurer backed by hedge fund Third
Point and launched earlier this year is already out raising
fresh capital, Bermudan newspaper The Royal Gazette reported on
Thursday, with the aim of underwriting more traditional kinds of
catastrophe coverage than its structure currently allows.
TP Re Chief Executive John Berger told the paper he is
trying to raise $250 million by year's end, with more to come
thereafter. That would be on top of the $785 million in capital
the Bermuda-based reinsurer launched with earlier this year.
Dan Loeb, the prominent fund manager who runs Third Point,
personally put up $75 million. Under an arrangement between the
two entities, Third Point manages TP Re's investment accounts,
but does not directly invest in the company.
Because Third Point has an aggressive strategy for the
capital, Berger told the paper on the sidelines of an industry
conference in Monte Carlo, TP Re has been fairly conservative in
the risks it is insuring.
The money being raised now will go into a new fund that will
be managed more conservatively, so the reinsurer can be more
aggressive in underwriting traditional catastrophe - or "cat" -
coverage.
"Because of the aggressive investing, we really can't put
super-volatile business on the Third Point balance sheet, so we
have a minimal amount of property cat business," Berger told the
paper. "But one of the main purposes of reinsurance is to
provide cat capacity. So we're going to start a separate cat
fund to be able to write that business."
Prominent hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Kenneth
Griffin, George Soros, John Paulson and Steven A. Cohen have all
been involved in reinsurance over the last few years, with
varying degrees of success.
The move has become a popular way to provide another source
of investment capital: the reinsurers take in premiums and the
hedge funds manage their investment accounts, collecting fees
along the way.
Because the performance of the reinsurance industry is not
correlated to other factors that influence the broader financial
markets, many investors like pension funds have been drawn to
the business of late.
Berger said TP Re has secured a major cornerstone investor
for the new fund, who will be revealed soon.