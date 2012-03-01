LONDON, March 1 The European Union must do
more to make sure proposed new capital rules for European
insurers do not hinder them from competing in global markets,
Britain's insurance industry lobby said on Thursday.
"We want to see third country equivalence move up the agenda
in the months to come," Otto Thorsen, Director General of the
Association of British Insurers, told a conference in London.
"European companies must not be put at a competitive
disadvantage with local players in international markets."
Britain's biggest insurer, Prudential, warned on Sunday that
it might move its headquarters outside the EU if the bloc's
so-called Solvency II capital regime forced it to hold extra
reserves, making it less competitive against non-European
rivals.
Such a surcharge could arise if EU regulators decided
capital rules for insurers in the United States, where
Prudential has major operations, were less exacting than
Solvency II.
Netherlands-based Aegon, which relies on the U.S.
for about 80 percent of its earnings, has also said it might
move overseas to avoid being hit with higher capital
requirements.
The EU has until 2018 to decide whether U.S. capital rules
are on a par with its own, thanks to a five-year transition
period starting when Solvency II becomes law in January next
year.
But assessing how compatible the two regimes are is
complicated by a highly fragmented regulatory structure in the
U.S., where insurers are regulated at state level.
Initial talks between regulatory authorities on the two
sides of the Atlantic aimed at singling out the areas where
their rules diverge most sharply have gone well, said Peter
Skinner, a European parliamentarian who sponsored the Solvency
II legislation in the assembly.
"We've made huge strides towards each other's position, and
that should be encouraged," Skinner told reporters on the
sidelines of the conference.
The EU is also in the process of assessing the capital
regime for insurers in Bermuda, Switzerland and Japan.
The European Parliament's Skinner said he was "confident"
draft Solvency II proposals would make it through the European
legislative process in time to become law as planned in January
2013.
In January, a key parliamentary committee vote on the
proposals was postponed by 3 months, raising concerns Solvency
II's introduction, originally scheduled for January 2012, might
be put back for the second time.
Big insurers have been critical of delays in finalising new
rules, which they say prolongs uncertainty over the industry's
future capital requirements and deters investors from putting
money into the sector.
Solvency II is designed to make insurers hold capital
reserves in strict proportion to the risks they underwrite,
replacing a patchwork of less sophisticated national rules.
The rules are expected to lead to higher capital
requirements for many insurers.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)