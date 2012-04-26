* But final implementation unchanged at Jan 2014
* German lobby group says postponement unacceptable
* Could be pressure for implementation delay
(Recasts lead, adds comment from Germany's GDV)
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, April 26 The European Union is to put
back by six months the deadline for member countries to enshrine
strict new capital requirements for insurers into their law,
drawing criticism from the industry over the reduced time
available to adapt to the final version of the rules.
The deadline needs to move to June 2013 because the final
draft of the so-called Solvency II regime is unlikely to be
ready by the end of October, as planned, due to delays in the EU
legislative process, the European Commission said on Thursday.
"Against this background, the Commission will present
shortly a proposal postponing the transposition of Solvency II
to 30 June 2013," it said in a statement.
The proposal will also confirm that insurers must comply
with the new regime by January 2014, the final implementation
deadline the industry has been working towards since last year,
the Commission said.
The move will leave insurers with just six months to study
and adapt to the locally applicable version of the rules, when
many had been counting on a full year.
It could also create bottlenecks for insurers seeking
regulatory approval for their "internal models" - computer
models developed by in-house experts to calculate how much
capital they need to hold under Solvency II.
"Shortening the time between implementation in national law
and going live with Solvency II from 12 months to six is
unacceptable," Germany's GDV insurer lobby said.
"Insurers need sufficient time to adapt to the new
requirements."
Hugh Savill, Director of Prudential Regulation at the
Association of British Insurers, said the deadline extension had
left the industry with "very little room for manoeuvre."
Some in the industry, particularly smaller players who have
struggled to get ready for the new regime, may now push for a
postponement of the implementation deadline as well.
"Many will grasp at any branch they can find as a means of
getting this deferred, and will no doubt say how can you expect
us to implement something if it's only been adopted in law six
months previously?" said Paul Clarke, insurance partner at
accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers.
"The authorities do not want this change to in any way be
interpreted as some kind of shift in the implementation date."
Others in the industry, typically bigger multinational
groups who have spent large sums preparing for the new regime,
have previously opposed further delays to the Solvency II
timetable.
"The insurance industry is keen to avoid delays to Solvency
II and every effort should be made to keep to implementation in
2014," said Olav Jones, deputy director general of European
insurers' lobby Insurance Europe.
"That said, it is essential that insurers and other bodies
have time to put reporting processes in place and to have
internal models approved."
Solvency II, which aims to make insurers hold capital in
strict proportion to the risks they cover, has been ten years in
the making and has already had its original 2012 start date put
back once.
The rules are widely expected to lead to higher capital
requirements for much of the industry, and many insurers have
complained about the cost of getting ready.
Solvency II's passage through the EU legislative process has
been delayed by disagreements over how much capital insurers
must hold against their long-term obligations to policyholders,
with early drafts condemned by the industry as too onerous.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing
by Clara Ferreira-Marques and David Cowell)