* Failed talks raise questions over Solvency II timetable -
ABI
* Insurers "in limbo" until agreement reached - ABI
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, July 12 Strict new capital rules for
European Union insurers could be delayed after talks aimed at
ironing out disagreements over the final shape of the so-called
Solvency II regime ended fruitlessly, Britain's insurance
industry lobby said.
Thursday's failed talks between EU officials and lawmakers
mean there will now be no deal until the European Parliament
returns from its summer break, squeezing an already tight
legislative timetable, and putting Solvency II's January 2014
start date at risk.
"This result raises questions about the timetable for
Solvency II and will leave insurers in limbo until an agreement
is reached," said Hugh Savill, Director of Prudential Regulation
at the Association of British Insurers.
"This delay was not caused or asked for by industry who are
keen to see the outstanding issues on Solvency II resolved."
Solvency II, designed to make European insurers hold capital
in strict proportion to the risks they underwrite, has been held
up by disagreements between EU countries over how to calculate
the reserving requirements for long-term life insurance
contracts.
The rules were originally intended to take effect this year,
and insurance executives have said prolonged uncertainty over
the industry's future capital requirements has deterred
investors from backing the sector.
Under the current timetable, EU lawmakers had been due to
vote on a final draft of Solvency II in September or October,
clearing the way for national governments to adopt the rules by
June 2013, and giving insurers just six months to comply with
the locally-applicable version of the regime.
The industry could push for the 2014 start date to be put
back if a delayed parliamentary vote threatens to eat into their
final six-month preparation period.
"Every time the legal process is delayed it really cuts into
industry's time," said Janine Hawes, a director at auditor
KPMG's insurance practice, speaking before Thursday's talks fell
through.
"With such a major change they've got to allow industry
enough time."
Pan-European industry lobby Insurance Europe said it was too
early to comment on the impact of the failed negotiations.
Solvency II, ten years in the making, is expected to lead to
higher capital requirements for many insurers, although larger
European players such as Allianz, Axa and
Generali say they are well prepared for the new rules.
Some insurers have complained about the cost of complying,
and others fear the regime could make their overseas units less
competitive against local rivals.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan)