By Myles Neligan
LONDON, July 13 The European Union may be forced
to put back the January 2014 start date for its Solvency II
capital regime for insurers after talks to agree a final draft
of the strict new rules collapsed, Europe's top insurance sector
lobby said on Friday.
Thursday's failed talks between EU officials and lawmakers
meant there will now be no deal until after the EU Parliament
returns from its summer break, squeezing an already tight
legislative timetable and making a delay more likely.
Meeting the original deadline will be "very challenging to
say the least," Olav Jones, deputy director general of Insurance
Europe, told Reuters. "The timetable will need to be looked at,
and take into account how things develop in September."
Further delays to Solvency II, originally intended to take
effect this year, would anger insurers who say prolonged
uncertainty over their future capital requirements has been
deterring investors from buying their shares.
It could also dent the international credibility of the EU,
which had intended Solvency II to be a global gold standard that
could serve as a model for other countries' rules.
"On a global level countries are watching in on the EU to
make sure it can pass the legislation," said Emma Greenow, an EU
regulatory advisor at law firm DLA Piper.
"If we cannot get our own house in order it makes it quite
difficult for third countries looking in."
The Association of British Insurers, the lobby group for
Europe's biggest insurance industry, said it was disappointed no
deal had been reached.
Solvency II, aimed at making insurers hold cash reserves in
strict proportion to risks they underwrite, has been repeatedly
held up by disagreements between EU countries over how to
calculate the capital buffer for long-term life insurance
contracts.
VOTE POSTPONED
Thursday's talks foundered after Germany insisted that some
proposed calcuation methods needed to be tested across a wider
range of life insurance products.
A deal would have allowed EU lawmakers to vote on Solvency
II in October, clearing the way for national governments to
adopt the rules by June 2013, and leaving insurers six months to
comply with the locally applicable version of the regime.
The breakdown in negotiations will likely push a
parliamentary vote back until late 2012, putting the rest of the
timetable at risk.
Delays to Solvency II's start date could be avoided by an
agreement to phase in aspects of the new regime, a move that
would buy EU countries time to settle differences, said Paul
Clarke, an insurance partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
German Euro-parliamentarian Burkhard Balz last month
proposed a seven-year transition period for life insurers'
existing stock of policies.
Joerg Schneider, finance chief at reinsurer Munich Re
, and Gabriel Benardino, head of EU insurance
regulator EIOPA, both suggested in interviews published this
week that elements of Solvency II be phased in.
The EU's biggest countries and the European Commission want
to keep Solvency II's 2014 start date. But last month the Czech
Republic became the first EU member state to openly call for a
delay, saying the deadline should be put back a year to allow
the legislative process to finish.
Solvency II, 10 years in the making, was expected to lead to
higher capital requirements for many insurers, although big
players such as Allianz, Axa, and Generali
were seen as well prepared for the new rules.
Some insurers have complained about the cost of complying,
and others fear the regime could make their overseas units less
competitive against local rivals.
