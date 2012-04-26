LONDON, April 26 The European Union is to put
back by six months the deadline for member countries to enshrine
new capital rules for insurers into national legislation.
The deadline needs to be moved because the final draft of
the so-called Solvency II rules is unlikely to be ready by the
end of October, as planned, because of delays in the EU
legislative process, the European Commission said on Thursday.
"Against this background, the Commission will present
shortly a proposal postponing the transposition of Solvency II
to 30 June 2013," it said in a statement.
The proposal will also confirm that insurers must comply
with the new rules by January 2014.
"We've always wanted Solvency II as soon as possible, but we
obviously want Solvency II in a workable form that allows
companies time to be able to get ready for it," said a
spokeswoman for Insurance Europe, the European insurers' lobby.
Some insurers have previously warned that any delay in the
adoption of Solvency II by national governments would eat into
the final year of preparation many are counting on.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)