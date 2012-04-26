LONDON, April 26 The European Union is to put back by six months the deadline for member countries to enshrine new capital rules for insurers into national legislation.

The deadline needs to be moved because the final draft of the so-called Solvency II rules is unlikely to be ready by the end of October, as planned, because of delays in the EU legislative process, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"Against this background, the Commission will present shortly a proposal postponing the transposition of Solvency II to 30 June 2013," it said in a statement.

The proposal will also confirm that insurers must comply with the new rules by January 2014.

"We've always wanted Solvency II as soon as possible, but we obviously want Solvency II in a workable form that allows companies time to be able to get ready for it," said a spokeswoman for Insurance Europe, the European insurers' lobby.

Some insurers have previously warned that any delay in the adoption of Solvency II by national governments would eat into the final year of preparation many are counting on.

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)