* 16 pct lack enough coverage for whole house - survey
* Flood customers deeply dissatisfied
* USAA, Amica top tables
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Nearly one in five homeowners
does not have enough insurance to rebuild his home if it is
destroyed in a disaster, market research company J.D. Power
said on Thursday in its annual survey of insurance customer
satisfaction.
The survey comes just days after Hurricane Irene laid waste
to tens of thousands of properties along the U.S. East Coast.
The country's largest home and auto insurer, State Farm, has
already received more than 52,000 claims, and estimates suggest
U.S. insurers will lose up to $6 billion from the storm.
J.D. Power said 16 percent of the 9,100 holders of
homeowners insurance it surveyed were undercovered. On a
1,000-point scale, customer satisfaction among that 16 percent
was 40 points lower than among those who said they were
sufficiently covered.
People with flood insurance were also deeply dissatisfied.
Though flood insurance is provided by the U.S. government, the
policies are written and administered by private insurance
companies. In many cases, homeowners sign up for their flood
policy from the same carrier as their regular coverage.
The average satisfaction rating for those with a flood
policy was 735, a full 34 points below the industry average.
People with earthquake coverage had much higher satisfaction
ratings, suggesting the problem is unique to flood plans.
The National Flood Insurance Program is billions of dollars
in debt, with limited capacity for repayment, and reforms are
caught up in congressional in-fighting over whether those debts
should be forgiven. That debate is being magnified by the
extensive flooding Irene caused. [ID:nN1E77S120]
For the 10th year in a row, J.D. Power said privately held
Amica Mutual was the highest-rated insurer, 25 points clear of
its nearest competitor. Amica has also been the highest-rated
insurer in J.D. Power's auto rankings for 12 years running.
One insurer, USAA, beat out Amica in the homeowners'
rankings, but it is not counted because it caters exclusively
to military families.
J.D. Power, perhaps best known for its surveys of
automotive customer satisfaction, is a unit of McGraw-Hill Cos
MHP.N.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by John Wallace)