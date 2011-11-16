FRANKFURT Nov 16 Insurance regulators want a review of the zero-risk status of European government bonds in the wake of the euro zone debt crisis, the head of the EU insurance watchdog EIOPA said on Wednesday.

"The change in perception in relation to the risk of sovereign exposures is out there. It's a reality," Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), told a news briefing.

Insurers primarily hold government bonds to meet their future obligations to policyholders but the regulatory risk-free status of these bonds has been turned on its head by the prospect of debt restructuring in Greece and possibly in other highly indebted euro zone states.

Industry observers expect new risk-capital rules known as Solvency II, due to come into force in 2013, will push insurers to boost their sovereign bond holdings even further and argue that capital buffers would be justified in view of the risk.

Bernardino said regulators were well aware of the new reality.

"Is there something in the world which is zero-risk," he asked?

"We cannot give the wrong incentives and it is clear that our perception of risk changes," he said.

Whether sovereign risk should be taken into account from the start of Solvency II or at a later stage is a political decision, Bernardino said.

"But from a regulatory, EIOPA, perspective, this is something that we need to have under control," he added.

Bernardino declined to say how regulators would take account of sovereign risk but said they would want to make sure that insurers would not be forced into a fire sale of their assets. They had already made proposals to avoid this for equity portfolios. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)